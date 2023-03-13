Jacqueline Fernandez and Kareena Kapoor are two of the most gorgeous and talented beauties and performing artistes that we have in the Hindi entertainment industry. The two of them are rates highly by their fans all over the country and well, no wonder, they are stunners and sensations in the true and genuine sense of the term. While Kareena Kapoor started her career many years back and became a sensation like no other, Jacqueline started getting her due share of fandom and popularity immediately after her grand success in movies like Kick and others and well, no wonder, ever since then, things have truly been sensational for her at a professional and personal level.

Their social media games are lit and well, that’s why, whenever they get an opportunity, they love to burn hearts of all their fans in the best ways possible by dropping sizzling and sensational photos, videos and reels on their respective social media handles. Well, this time as well, it is no different for them folks. The two of them are killing it with their sensuality quotient in their latest droolworthy avatars and well, we seriously can’t decide as to who’s looking hotter. Well, that’s why, we want to leave it on to you. See below folks –

