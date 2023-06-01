ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Jacqueline Fernandez burns hearts in latest snaps, we can't keep calm

Jacqueline Fernandez, known for her radiant charm and impeccable fashion choices, once again graces social media with her stunning presence. In her latest adoring snaps, the diva exudes grace and elegance as she dons a stylish silver satin cutout outfit

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
01 Jun,2023 06:55:57
Jacqueline Fernandez burns hearts in latest snaps, we can't keep calm

With her radiant smile, infectious energy, and talent, Jacqueline Fernandez continues to captivate audiences with her performances. Well it’s not just her acting brilliance that got her popular amongst the youngsters but also her grandeur as a fashion icon. Given that, she’s been recently in Abu Dhabi, turning heads with her astounding fashion decks at the event, IIFA.

Jacqueline Fernandez stuns in latest pictures

Jacqueline Fernandez, known for her radiant charm and impeccable fashion choices, once again graces social media with her stunning presence. In her latest adoring snaps, the diva exudes grace and elegance as she dons a stylish silver satin cutout outfit, effortlessly showcasing her curvaceous body with regal poise. Her fashion-forward ensemble accentuates her natural beauty and impeccable sense of style, elevating her status as a true fashion queen. Jacqueline’s makeup is flawlessly minimal, focusing on dewy eyes, pink lips, and a captivating smile that exudes confidence and warmth. To complete the ensemble, she opts for a stylish sleek ponytail, adding a touch of sophistication to the overall look. A pair of heels and a designer bag perfectly complement her outfit, further accentuating her status as a style icon.

Jacqueline Fernandez burns hearts in latest snaps, we can't keep calm 811796

Jacqueline Fernandez burns hearts in latest snaps, we can't keep calm 811797

Jacqueline Fernandez burns hearts in latest snaps, we can't keep calm 811798

Jacqueline Fernandez burns hearts in latest snaps, we can't keep calm 811799

Jacqueline Fernandez burns hearts in latest snaps, we can't keep calm 811800

Jacqueline Fernandez burns hearts in latest snaps, we can't keep calm 811801

Jacqueline Fernandez burns hearts in latest snaps, we can't keep calm 811802

Jacqueline Fernandez burns hearts in latest snaps, we can't keep calm 811803

Jacqueline Fernandez burns hearts in latest snaps, we can't keep calm 811804

Jacqueline Fernandez burns hearts in latest snaps, we can't keep calm 811805

Jacqueline’s work as actor

Jacqueline Fernandez, renowned for her work as an actor in various Bollywood films, continues to leave a lasting impression not only through her captivating performances but also through her remarkable fashion sense and innate grace.

Her breakthrough role came with the film “Aladin” in 2009, where she displayed her acting prowess alongside seasoned actors. Since then, she has starred in numerous successful films, including “Housefull 2,” “Kick,” “Judwaa 2,” and “Race 3.” Jacqueline’s performances have consistently been lauded for their charisma and charm, adding a vibrant spark to the films she appears in.

Apart from her acting skills, Jacqueline’s dancing abilities have garnered immense praise. She has mesmerized audiences with her graceful and energetic dance sequences in popular songs such as “Jumme Ki Raat” and “Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan.”

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Jacqueline Fernandez is ultimate vision in white, we are crushing
Jacqueline Fernandez is ultimate vision in white, we are crushing
Jacqueline Fernandez and John Abraham come together, what's happening?
Jacqueline Fernandez and John Abraham come together, what's happening?
Jacqueline Fernandez relishes yummy Bengali food in Kolkata, what's on platter?
Jacqueline Fernandez relishes yummy Bengali food in Kolkata, what's on platter?
Viral: Jacqueline Fernandez obliges fans with selfies at Backstreet Boys concert in Mumbai, see video
Viral: Jacqueline Fernandez obliges fans with selfies at Backstreet Boys concert in Mumbai, see video
Are you an orphanage...: When Jacqueline Fernandez tried hilarious pick-up line on Sidharth Malhotra in Koffee With Karan
Are you an orphanage...: When Jacqueline Fernandez tried hilarious pick-up line on Sidharth Malhotra in Koffee With Karan
Jacqueline Fernandez Soars Temperature In Lilac, Fan Says Reason For Global Warming
Jacqueline Fernandez Soars Temperature In Lilac, Fan Says Reason For Global Warming
Latest Stories
Jai Mahakal: Sara Ali Khan turns spiritual, here's why
Jai Mahakal: Sara Ali Khan turns spiritual, here's why
What's cooking with 'south beauties' Malavika Mohanan and Keerthy Suresh's end?
What's cooking with 'south beauties' Malavika Mohanan and Keerthy Suresh's end?
Nora Fatehi and Disha Patani's sensuality game backless outfits (pics and footage inside)
Nora Fatehi and Disha Patani's sensuality game backless outfits (pics and footage inside)
Kiara Advani snaps Sidharth Malhotra doing 'husband duties', here's how
Kiara Advani snaps Sidharth Malhotra doing 'husband duties', here's how
Why is TMKOC diva Palak Sindhwani running around happily?
Why is TMKOC diva Palak Sindhwani running around happily?
Watch: Musician Sai Godbole creates a soothing song using all Arijit Singh’s popular tracks
Watch: Musician Sai Godbole creates a soothing song using all Arijit Singh’s popular tracks
Read Latest News