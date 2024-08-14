Jacqueline Fernandez Celebrates 39th Birthday in Style with Parents in Saudi Arabia

Jacqueline Fernandez, the stunning Sri Lankan actress, recently celebrated her 39th birthday with a memorable vacation to Saudi Arabia with her parents. She took to Instagram to share photos from her trip, giving her 70.6 million followers a sneak peek into her special day.

The photos showcase Jacqueline’s adventurous spirit as she tries her hand at water sports and enjoys a delicious meal. She is also seen posing against the picturesque backdrop of Saudi Arabia, wearing a body-hugging sleeveless and floral dress. A heartwarming photo with her parents, surrounded by birthday decorations, highlights their shared joy and love during the trip.

Jacqueline’s caption, “Saudi was definitely my perfect birthday weekend getaway #BeTheFirst– my experience was unforgettable with my parents!! Can’t wait to be back…”, is a testament to her gratitude for the trip. This heartfelt expression makes her 70.6 million followers feel appreciated and included in her life. Earlier, alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is lodged in a Delhi jail, had gifted Jacqueline a yacht named ‘Lady Jacqueline’ on her birthday.

Jacqueline has had a successful acting career, making her debut in 2009 with Aladin. She has since featured in notable films like Race 2, Kick, Roy, Brothers, Housefull 3, Dishoom, A Gentleman, Judwaa 2, Race 3, Drive, and Mrs. Serial Killer. Her upcoming projects include ‘Bhoot Police,’ ‘Bachchhan Paandey,’ ‘Vikrant Rona,’ ‘Ram Setu,’ and ‘Cirkus.’ She was last seen in a special appearance in the song ‘Deewane’ in the 2023 comedy-drama Selfiee.

With ‘Fateh’ and ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ in the pipeline, Jacqueline is set to continue her streak of entertaining her fans. Her birthday getaway to Saudi Arabia has given her fans a glimpse into her adventurous and loving personality, making them feel connected and intrigued about her upcoming projects.