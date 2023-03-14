Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the finest and prettiest actresses in the Indian entertainment fraternity. She has recently booked a massive win of the ‘Women of Excellence’ award at the Annual Los Angeles Festival of Film, Fashion, and Art for her international film, ‘Tell it Like a Woman’. Recently, The actress went to the Annual Academy Award Viewing party held in Los Angeles, California that has been organized to benefit the Elton John AIDS Foundation. As we have seen Jacqueline makes her ravishing presence at the party, she also thanked all the winners of the Oscars.

Taking to her social media, Jacqueline shared some of her beautiful pictures wearing a hot black gown and we are totally hooked to see her stunning presence. She also captured some glimpses of the party while she further jotted down the caption –

“At the Annual Academy Award Viewing party to benefit the @eltonjohn AIDS foundation! #oscars2023 congrats to all the winners!!!”

The song ‘Applause’ from her film ‘Tell it Like a Woman’ was also nominated for the Oscars this year and the actress celebrated that in Los Angeles. Other than this, on the work front, Jacqueline will be seen ‘Fateh’ alongside Sonu Sood and ‘Crack’ alongside Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal. Well, what’s your take on this folks? Brilliant, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com