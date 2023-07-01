Jacqueline Fernandez shares important message for animal welfare, fans shower love

In a heartfelt plea for animal welfare, Jacqueline Fernandez took to her social media platform to share an important message. The actress urged her followers to wait for a minimum of 30 seconds before starting their cars when parked. With heavy rains expected in the upcoming week, stray dogs and cats often seek shelter under parked vehicles. By waiting just 30 seconds, we can potentially save a life. Jacqueline emphasized the significance of spreading this message to all car owners in our friends and family circles. Taking note of this simple yet crucial act can make a world of difference. Let’s come together and show our care and compassion for our furry friends. #CaringHands

Jacqueline wrote, “Please wait for minimum 30 seconds before starting your

cars when parked. It’s going to be heavy rains from this week and stray dogs

and cats take shelter under parked cars. Please share and let all your friends/family car owners know. 30 seconds is all it takes to save a life. Please take note. A @caring._.hands

Here take a look at the post-

Jacqueline Fernandez has consistently been a vocal advocate for animal welfare, using her platform to raise awareness and promote compassion towards our furry friends. With her immense love for animals, she has actively participated in various initiatives and campaigns aimed at protecting and improving the lives of animals.