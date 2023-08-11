ADVERTISEMENT
Jacqueline Fernandez's chic beige mini co-ords set New York aglow

Jacqueline didn't keep this fashion extravaganza to herself. Oh no, she generously shared a dazzling set of pictures on her social media handle, leaving her legion of fans gasping for breath and double-tapping with wild enthusiasm

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
11 Aug,2023 13:37:44
Turning heads and setting trends, the ever-fashionable Jacqueline Fernandez has once again proven that she’s the queen of keeping her style game on point. Recently, the actress was spotted in the bustling streets of New York City, donned in a stunning beige mini co-ords ensemble that had jaws dropping and cameras clicking. It’s as if the sidewalks of the Big Apple turned into her personal runway, and she strutted with a blend of elegance and charisma that only she can pull off.

Being the social media maven that she is, Jacqueline didn’t keep this fashion extravaganza to herself. Oh no, she generously shared a dazzling set of pictures on her social media handle, leaving her legion of fans gasping for breath and double-tapping with wild enthusiasm. In the caption, she exclaimed, “Touchdown New York!! Can’t wait to see you all tonight and further on at San Diego, Chicago, Sterling, Harrisburg! Can’t wait to celebrate together and make unforgettable memories!”. Well, it’s safe to say that her fans across the globe are equally eager to catch a glimpse of her and share in the celebration.

With a special shoutout to her creative collaborators, she graciously thanked @anippatel90 & @worldstarent.us for their magic touch in ensuring every detail was perfection. If anyone knows how to make an entrance, it’s Jacqueline, and she’s making sure her presence is felt on both sides of the ocean. Intrigued souls looking for the scoop on her upcoming appearances need not search far and wide – all the juicy DETAILS can be found on Eventbrite & Sulekha, so mark those calendars and prepare for a whirlwind of excitement.

Here take a look-

From the bustling streets of New York to the thrill of San Diego, the charm of Chicago, the elegance of Sterling, and the warmth of Harrisburg, Jacqueline Fernandez is turning her journey into a global celebration. With her infectious spirit and impeccable style, she’s all set to create memories that will remain etched in hearts and timelines alike. So, buckle up, because this fashionista is on the move, and the world is her stage!

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

