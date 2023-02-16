Janhvi Kapoor and Kajal Aggarwal are two of the most loved and admired actresses and performing artistes that we are all blessed to have in the Indian entertainment industry. While Janhvi Kapoor made her stunning debut in the year 2018 with Dhadak and ever since then, she focused on continuing the good work with precision and perfection, Kajal Aggarwal, on the other hand, started her career many years back in the South regional entertainment industry and slowly and steadily, she became a force to reckon with in the Hindi entertainment industry as well within a really short span of time courtesy of her hard work and efforts.

The two of them are nothing less than lit when it comes to social media posts and content and well, that’s why, come what may, whenever they share intriguing and engaging content on social media to woo and entertain their respective legion of fans, internet truly feels the heat and melts in awe of their charm for real. Well, right now, both Janhvi and Kajal afe impressing everyone with their latest posts and we are loving it. Interestingly enough, both are seen giving cute hugs to their loved ones and we love it. See below folks –

Well, absolutely amazing and super cute, ain’t it? Brilliant and engaging in the true sense of the term, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com