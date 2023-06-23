ADVERTISEMENT
Janhvi Kapoor And Varun Dhawan's Bawaal Activity You Will Love

Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for her upcoming film Bawaal along with Varun Dhawan. And here's how the duo is promoting their film; let's check it out

Author: Aarti Tiwari
23 Jun,2023 01:05:41
Janhvi Kapoor is a renowned diva in Tinseltown. She has ruled over millions of hearts with her charisma in the industry. Her performances onscreen and talent has sustained her in the business. The diva is currently gearing up for her new film Bawaal. Let’s check here Bawaal activity to promote her film with Varun Dhawan.

The actress took to her Instagram account and re-shared the picture on her profile which Varun Dhawan earlier shared. The shared snap is a screenshot of their video call since they are in different countries now. Janhvi is seen in a broader frame with her cute smile, while Varun in the small frame seems very patriotic as he has an Indian flag symbol on his cheeks.

In contrast, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan’s Bawaal will be the first-ever film as it will host a world premiere at Eiffel Tower in mid-July. A source by Pinkvilla revealed, “Bawaal has a symbolic reference to Paris. The makers have extensively shot some key portions in Paris, and the city acts like a character in this tale. The film is essentially a love story referencing World War 2, and the makers are ready to premiere the film in the city of love.”

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Read Latest News