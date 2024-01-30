Janhvi Kapoor Dazzles In See-through Black Net Dress, Check Out Stunning Photos

The sensational Janhvi Kapoor is not new to make heads turn with her fashion choices. Yet again, the diva made a statement appearance at an awards ceremony, captivating onlookers in a strapless black see-through dress. Her gown was a perfect blend of sophistication and allure, defining her jaw-dropping figure. The actress is known for her impeccable sense of fashion wherever she goes. Let’s dive into her full look.

Janhvi Kapoor’s All Black Look

For an event in town, Janhvi Kapoor wore a black strapless see-through net gown crafted with floral embroidery and small diamond embellishments, adding a sparkling touch. The outfit hugged her figure in a way that showcases her hourglass figure, leaving us mesmerized with her glamour. In the sophistication of this black dress, Janhvi steals our attention in no time.

But Janhvi didn’t stop there; she graced her look with an elegant diamond-embellished necklace. She left her hair open in soft and wavy curls. Her shiny eyes with smokey eyeliner captivates our attention. With the rosy touch of her cheeks, she gives Barbie vibes. The pink matte lips give her a wow appearance. Throughout the photos, Janhvi Kapoor makes us mesmerized in her oh-so-pretty looks. Her glamorous avatar hooked us to the screen, and we can’t deny her charm.

