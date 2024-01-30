Janhvi Kapoor Flaunts Curves In Black Velvet Mermaid Gown, Sneak Peek

The charismatic Janhvi Kapoor recently graced the scene in a jaw-dropping avatar. The actress appeared at an event, making heads turn with her black dress. With her glamorous gown, she left us spellbound. The actress is known to pull every look to perfection with grace. Let’s dive into her look.

Treating her fans with her jaw-dropping glimpse, Janhvi Kapoor shares a series of photos flaunting her oh-so-breathtaking figure. The actress wore a black velvet ensemble from the shelves of Shantanu and Nikhil. The outfit includes a strapless corset bodice that enhances her curvy figure, followed by a body-hugging skirt with the mermaid pattern at the end. At the same time, the netted sleeves give her a classy vibe. The black belt has a golden brooch, which looks like a superhero belt. The hand strips complement her appearance.

That’s not all! Janhvi styles her look with golden stud earrings. She left her locks open, showcasing her bold avatar. The smokey eyeliner with the brownish eye shadow enhances her beautiful eyes. The dewy face with rosy cheeks gives her a wow appearance. At the same time, the glossy nude lips complement her overall appearance. Throughout the photos, the diva shows her mesmerizing ‘aadaye’, making us fall for her glamorous look.

