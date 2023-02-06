When actors demonstrate that they are just like us, we love it! Actress Janhvi Kapoor revealed a photo of herself on Saturday, revealing what her cheat days look like. We can totally relate to her! Janhvi, who frequently shares training videos and leads a healthy lifestyle, was seen in the photo putting her cheat day on display. We witness Ms. Kapoor enjoying some delectable tacos stuffed with cheese while getting ready for a shoot.

Lunchtime with their trainer Namrata Purohit was observed by Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. The fitness instructor showed images of their food.

Khushi Kapoor wore a pair of pink track trousers and a grey sports bra, while Janhvi Kapoor chose a pair of black shorts and a metallic jacket.

Namrata uploaded the images with the following caption: “Just a few crazy moments: we enjoy working and exercising, but we also enjoy eating, refueling, and relaxing! all are equally crucial.” This caption feels insulting to me, remarked Janhvi in the comments section.

Although Janhvi takes advantage of her cheat days whenever she can, she also works hard in the gym. Janhvi is adorable as she stuffs tacos into her mouth. She posted the image to her Instagram stories and accompanied it with the song “Eating Is Passion,” which encapsulates Janhvi’s love of food. Prior to this opening, After a snap was posted, Janhvi released a video in which she showed off her gorgeous side while driving a vanity van. Her sleek straight hairstyle appeared to be enhancing her entire image for the session as she wore a floral outfit in white and red for the day. We approve!

Fish and Italian food are two things that Janhvi Kapoor enjoys occasionally indulging in. Before an occasion, she can be seen here indulging in pizza.

Source : hindustantimes, ndtv, pinkvilla