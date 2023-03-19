Janhvi Kapoor is turning heads. Whether it’s with her honing acting chops or stunning fashion decks, the diva isn’t failing to astound us everyday with her fashion lookbooks and stylefiles. The actress has time and again given goals to her fans and fashion enthusiasts with her everyday posts on her Instagram handle. As of now, we are in love with Janvhi’s stunning fashion updos on social media.

The diva owns a huge fan following when it comes to her Instagram. She has got a whopping number of 21.2 million followers on her Instagram. The diva always keeps her fans hooked to her profile, given her preppy fashion lookbooks and style. As of now, she is serving goals in a beautiful black bodycon dress.

She shared a stunning set of pictures, where we can see her all gorgeous in a deep neck bodycon in black. The outfit featured noodled strap. The actress completed the look with sleek pulled back hairbun. Her makeup looked on point, as she decked it up with dewy soft eyes and nude pink lips. Sharing the pictures, she captioned it with a black heart emoji.

Here take a look-

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has come a long way. The actress debuted with the movie Dhadak and has so far showcased versatility as an actress on the screen. Her recent work in the movie Mili, earned her immense love from the audience to date. Some of her other good works include, Good Luck Jerry, Roohi and others.

Are you a Janhvi Kapoor fan? Let us know in the comments below and for more such updates stay tuned.