Jannat Zubair Reacts As Janhvi Kapoor Turns Mermaid In A Stunning Shimmery Two-piece Outfit

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most popular Bollywood actresses. She is known not only for her acting skills but also for her fashion. With her sense of style, she keeps her best foot forward, standing out in the crowd. There are millions of fans of Janhvi’s fashion. The newest on the list is a popular social media influencer and young actress, Jannat Zubair. On Janhvi’s new look, as she turns into a mermaid, the young actress Jannat couldn’t resist reacting.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Mermaid Look In Two-piece Shimmery Outfit

On Tuesday, June 25, the Bawaal actress shared a series of photos from her new photoshoot as the actress turned into a mermaid wearing a two-piece outfit. Janhvi flew to France for her photoshoot and the gorgeous glimpse of the town in the photos added to the overall beauty of her photos. The actress wore a multi-color purplish black ensemble, including a strapless bralette embellished with shimmery sequins all over, accentuating her jaw-dropping collarbones and beautiful shoulders. She pairs her look with a purplish black body-hugging trail skirt, turning her into a mermaid. The jelly-like details on the ensemble in colorful sequins look like the algae in the sea below.

But wait, that’s not all! Janhvi highlights her ensemble, ditching accessories. Her minimalistic makeup includes smokey eyes with winged eyeliner, shiny cheeks, and nude pink lips. Her open hair, styled in waves, gives her a breezy appearance. In striking poses for the camera, Janhvi left us in awe of her beauty and allure in the captivating ensemble.

Janhvi’s mermaid glam in a two-piece outfit left the social media influencer and young actress Jannat Zubair awestruck, and she dropped several hearts, popping out emojis in the comments section.