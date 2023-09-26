Movies | Celebrities

Kajal Aggarwal Is Desi In Chikankari Anarkali Suit Set With Necklace Set

Kajal Aggarwal is a heartthrob of South cinema. In the latest photos, she turns desi wearing a chikankari anarkali suit set with necklace set. Check out the photos

Author: Aarti Tiwari
26 Sep,2023 20:00:41
The ever-charming Kajal Aggarwal takes the traditional fashion world to another level with her desi-ness in the latest Instagram photos. Ditching the basic suit set, the Singham actress opts for a chikankari anarkali suit set in a light color.

Kajal Aggarwal’s Desi Look In Anarkali Suit Set

So gorgeous! This is what we feel after watching Kajal Aggarwal in the alluring white anarkali. This blue chikankari embroidery brings that necessary prettiness to the traditional drape. The sleeveless pattern of the kurta accentuates her beautiful hands. She paired the drape with matching churidar and see-through dupatta. This beautiful dress suits well with Kajal’s simplicity. And it is safe to say she looks like a fairy princess.

Kajal Aggarwal Is Desi In Chikankari Anarkali Suit Set With Necklace Set 855617

Kajal Aggarwal Is Desi In Chikankari Anarkali Suit Set With Necklace Set 855618

Kajal Aggarwal Is Desi In Chikankari Anarkali Suit Set With Necklace Set 855619

Kajal Aggarwal Is Desi In Chikankari Anarkali Suit Set With Necklace Set 855620

Kajal Aggarwal Is Desi In Chikankari Anarkali Suit Set With Necklace Set 855621

Let’s Check How Kajal Accessorises.

Well, there is nothing much to adorn, just the masterpiece diamond necklace with a blue ruby stone around her beautiful neck, giving her that beauty touch. Pairing with similar earrings and a bangle, she completes her accessorizing. Kajal’s simple, open hairstyle goes well with her gorgeousness. But wait, there is more to add. The rosy cheeks and glossy lips effectively elevate her alluring glam.

“Little Mermaid, but make it desi, we said, ” Kajal Aggarwal captioned the post. In the beauty anarkali suit set by Anita Dongre, the actress balances grace and charisma. She made hearts flutter in the series of photos with her beautiful smile and quirky poses.

Did you like Kajal Aggarwal’s desi look in a suit set? Share your thoughts in the comments.

