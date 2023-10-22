Movies | Celebrities

Kajol Celebrates Saptami In Pink Organza Saree And Sleeveless Blouse With Gajra Bun, Take A Look

Kajol took to her Instagram handle and shared her new look in a pink saree for the Durga Puja celebration in the town. Let's check out the gorgeous look in the photos below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
22 Oct,2023
Bengali beauty Kajol never misses a chance to visit the Durga Puja pandal during Navratri. The actress is a die-hard devotee of Durga Maa and makes an appearance at the pandal every year. Yet again, the actress celebrates Saptami in a pink organza saree this year. Let’s check out her look.

Kajol’s Pink Saree Look For Durga Puja.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kajol shares a glimpse of herself in the pink saree. Kajol opts for a beautiful pink organza saree for her gorgeous appearance at the Durga Puja pandal in the city. She pairs this beautiful small floral gold embroidered six-yard elegance with a sleeveless square neckline blouse. The stunning Kajol exudes desi Barbie doll vibes in this pink saree.

Kajol Celebrates Saptami In Pink Organza Saree And Sleeveless Blouse With Gajra Bun, Take A Look 863304

But that’s not all! To elevate her desi charm, Kajol adorns her look with gold jhumkas and green bangles that complement her appearance. She keeps it simple with her accessorizing. Her beautiful black eyes, rosy pink cheeks, and matte pink lips look appealing.

Kajol added an extra dose of elegance to the mid-part low bun, decorating it with pink flowers. The beautiful red bindi elevates her desi charm. Throughout the photos, Kajol poses in a filmy way, leaving fans hooked to her dreamy allure.

Did you like Kajol’s pink saree look? Let us know in the comments box below.

Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

