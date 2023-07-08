Kajol thinks Madhuri Dixit is ‘underrated’ and has not been given deserving ‘opportunities’, read

The Bollywood queens Kajol and Madhuri Dixit need no flattering introductions. The duo has earned their own niches in the industry with their terrific craft as actors. What we mostly love is how these two have always been versatile with whatever artistry they practise. We have seen them shifting from roles to roles, and making marks in the industry.

In a recent conversation, Kajol was asked to pick one of the most underrated actresses from the industry. And the actress picked Madhuri Dixit from the row. However, the two never shared the screen together back in the time. Talking about their bonding, the two were recently spotted together dancing at the popular celebrity fashion designer, Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party. Kajol also posted the video on her social media handle, that left her fans all stunned and amused.

Check out the video below-

Here’s what Kajol said

Kajol, who was last seen in Lust Stories 2, has expressed her opinion on the industry’s perception of Madhuri Dixit, stating that she believes Dixit is underrated and has not been given the opportunities she truly deserves. Kajol emphasized that Madhuri Dixit’s immense talent and contributions to the film industry have not been fully recognized or capitalized upon.

How far do you agree to this statement? Let us know in the comments below