Kareena Kapoor, Disha Patani To Parineeti Chopra: Divas Up Airport Swag In Denim And Black Glasses

Our beloved Bollywood beauties never miss a chance to impress with their fashion choices wherever they go. And recently, the divas up airport swag in denim style with black glasses from Kareena Kapoor, Disha Patani to Parineeti Chopra.

1) Kareena Kapoor

Bebo returns to Mumbai in her comfortable denim style as she dons a dark grey t-shirt tucked in whitewashed denim jeans. She tied her hair in a bun and up her look with the black glasses in her eyes.

2) Disha Patani

The heartthrob Disha was snapped leaving from Mumbai at the airport with her cool vibes. She wore a white baggy t-shirt with a printed cartoon and greyish denim shorts. She left her hair open and added a statement with the pink shoulder bag and black square glasses.

3) Sangeeta Bijlani

The veteran actress ups her swag in denim-on-denim style. She wore a denim jumpsuit and secured it with a matching belt. But not to forget the round black glasses that give her a stylish look.

4) Janhvi Kapoor

The gorgeous beauty Janhvi aced her airport in contemporary fashion. She wore a beautiful blue woolen crop top paired with whitewashed denim jeans. She left her hair open and styled it with black glasses.

5) Parineeti Chopra

The newlywed was flying to Delhi back in her casual comfort. She wore a white cardigan with a printed cartoon and flare denim jeans. With the minimal look, she adds an extra dose of sophistication with the black glasses.

Who is your airport inspiration? Let us know in the comments box.