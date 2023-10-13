Movies | Celebrities

Kareena Kapoor, Disha Patani To Parineeti Chopra: Divas Up Airport Swag In Denim And Black Glasses

The stunning Bollywood divas up their airport swag recently as they opted for denim style with black glasses from Kareena Kapoor, Disha Patani, to Parineeti Chopra.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
13 Oct,2023 21:00:47
Kareena Kapoor, Disha Patani To Parineeti Chopra: Divas Up Airport Swag In Denim And Black Glasses 861079
Source:Kareena Kapoor, Disha Patani and Parineeti Chopra Google

Our beloved Bollywood beauties never miss a chance to impress with their fashion choices wherever they go. And recently, the divas up airport swag in denim style with black glasses from Kareena Kapoor, Disha Patani to Parineeti Chopra.

1) Kareena Kapoor

Bebo returns to Mumbai in her comfortable denim style as she dons a dark grey t-shirt tucked in whitewashed denim jeans. She tied her hair in a bun and up her look with the black glasses in her eyes.

Kareena Kapoor, Disha Patani To Parineeti Chopra: Divas Up Airport Swag In Denim And Black Glasses 861078

2) Disha Patani

The heartthrob Disha was snapped leaving from Mumbai at the airport with her cool vibes. She wore a white baggy t-shirt with a printed cartoon and greyish denim shorts. She left her hair open and added a statement with the pink shoulder bag and black square glasses.

Kareena Kapoor, Disha Patani To Parineeti Chopra: Divas Up Airport Swag In Denim And Black Glasses 861077

3) Sangeeta Bijlani

The veteran actress ups her swag in denim-on-denim style. She wore a denim jumpsuit and secured it with a matching belt. But not to forget the round black glasses that give her a stylish look.

Kareena Kapoor, Disha Patani To Parineeti Chopra: Divas Up Airport Swag In Denim And Black Glasses 861076

4) Janhvi Kapoor

The gorgeous beauty Janhvi aced her airport in contemporary fashion. She wore a beautiful blue woolen crop top paired with whitewashed denim jeans. She left her hair open and styled it with black glasses.

Kareena Kapoor, Disha Patani To Parineeti Chopra: Divas Up Airport Swag In Denim And Black Glasses 861074

5) Parineeti Chopra

The newlywed was flying to Delhi back in her casual comfort. She wore a white cardigan with a printed cartoon and flare denim jeans. With the minimal look, she adds an extra dose of sophistication with the black glasses.

Kareena Kapoor, Disha Patani To Parineeti Chopra: Divas Up Airport Swag In Denim And Black Glasses 861075

Who is your airport inspiration? Let us know in the comments box.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Comment Box

Related Post

Tracksuits are your travel-ready essentials! Take cues from Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi & Sara Ali Khan 860912
Tracksuits are your travel-ready essentials! Take cues from Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi & Sara Ali Khan
Swap Your Gold Necklace And Jump To Diamond Like Disha Patani, Kriti Sanon, And Parineeti Chopra 860859
Swap Your Gold Necklace And Jump To Diamond Like Disha Patani, Kriti Sanon, And Parineeti Chopra
“Why does the oldest daughter always…” Kareena Kapoor pens special note for sister Karisma 860928
“Why does the oldest daughter always…” Kareena Kapoor pens special note for sister Karisma Kapoor
Kareena Kapoor’s filter-free face in latest selfie is new definition of ‘glowing,’ Check out 860931
Kareena Kapoor’s filter-free face in latest selfie is new definition of ‘glowing,’ Check out
Get Denim Jeans Style From Bollywood Stars Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor & Suhana Khan 860884
Get Denim Jeans Style From Bollywood Stars Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor & Suhana Khan
[Unseen Photos] Inside Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha’s Haldi ceremony 860918
[Unseen Photos] Inside Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha’s Haldi ceremony

Latest Stories

Saiee Manjrekar, Zareen Khan, And Surveen Chawla Are Glamourous Girls In Gowns 861068
Saiee Manjrekar, Zareen Khan, And Surveen Chawla Are Glamourous Girls In Gowns
Tejasswi Prakash Wishes Her Man Karan Kundrra 'Happy Birthday'; The Couple Pose In The Darkness On The Sea Shore 861196
Tejasswi Prakash Wishes Her Man Karan Kundrra ‘Happy Birthday’; The Couple Pose In The Darkness On The Sea Shore
Anupamaa Fame Gaurav Khanna Teases Co-Actor Nishi Saxena As She Snores In Her Beauty Sleep On Set; See This 861195
Anupamaa Fame Gaurav Khanna Teases Co-Actor Nishi Saxena As She Snores In Her Beauty Sleep On Set; See This
Glamour Galore: Sharvari, Bhumi Pednekar to Vaani Kapoor shine in designer couture at Elle [Photos] 861022
Glamour Galore: Sharvari, Bhumi Pednekar to Vaani Kapoor shine in designer couture at Elle [Photos]
Though a class topper, Aamir Khan reveals how oldest son, Junaid Khan’s introvert behaviour as a child, worried him! 861180
Though a class topper, Aamir Khan reveals how oldest son, Junaid Khan’s introvert behaviour as a child, worried him!
R Madhavan praises Akshay Kumar’s Mission Raniganj, and tells people, "जल्द ही जाइए और देखिए ये film थिएटरों में" 861169
R Madhavan praises Akshay Kumar’s Mission Raniganj, and tells people, “जल्द ही जाइए और देखिए ये film थिएटरों में”
Read Latest News