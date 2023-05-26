ADVERTISEMENT
Kareena Kapoor indeed knows how to add a dash of nostalgia and a sprinkle of fun to Karan Johar's birthday wishes. The Bollywood diva took to social media to share a heartfelt message, referring to their iconic on-screen bond.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
26 May,2023 06:45:22
Kareena Kapoor's 'prem kahani' moment with 'birthday boy' Karan Johar

The ever-charming Kareena Kapoor indeed knows how to add a dash of nostalgia and a sprinkle of fun to Karan Johar’s birthday wishes. The Bollywood diva took to social media to share a heartfelt message, referring to their iconic on-screen bond. In her signature style, Kareena lovingly dubbed Karan as “the rocky to my poo” and playfully added “our forever prem kahani.” With these words, she not only invoked memories of their unforgettable characters from the beloved film “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham” but also showcased the enduring friendship and camaraderie they share off-screen.

Kareena Kapoor shares picture with Karan Johar

In the picture, we can spot Bebo and Karan Johar posing all candid at a party together. Looking all dapper together in the picture, the duo gave off nothing but friendship goals. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “The Rocky to my poo, our forever Prem Kahani. Happy birthday golden boy” along with love heart emoji.

Here take a look-

Kareena Kapoor's 'prem kahani' moment with 'birthday boy' Karan Johar 810245

Kareena’s birthday wish for Karan is a delightful reminder of the magic they have created together and the bond that continues to shine bright in the hearts of fans. Cheers to their everlasting friendship and may their prem kahani keep enchanting us for years to come!

Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

The actor took to his social media handle to share first poster looks of his upcoming movie that stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. Karan Johar is the director of the movie, this comes after his six years hiatus as a director. His last directorial was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

