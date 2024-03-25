Karishma Kapoor’s Show-Stopping Look In A Black Dress, Check Now!

Karisma Kapoor is a well-known Indian actress who has left an everlasting mark on Bollywood with her exceptional performances and eternal beauty. She is well-known for her timeless fashion sense and has long been considered a style icon in India’s film industry. Karisma has always been at the forefront of fashion, captivating her followers with her distinct and stunning style. Her fashion choices have always been provocative, and her signature style has frequently set trends. Her fashion taste has evolved throughout time and remains modern and on-trend.

Karisma Kapoor’s Black Dress Appearance-

The gorgeous beauty looks like a princess in a black dress, and she posted a picture series of herself on Instagram. The outfit features a black collar, half sleeves, and a plain midriff fitted with white and peach 3-D floral embellished on the side with an attached pleated asymmetric hemline and train-appearing dress. The outfit is from Gauri And Nainika. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted low bun hairstyle. The diva opted for glam makeup with shimmery pink eyeshadow, highlighted cheekbones, and brown creamy lipstick. She accessories her outfit with gold ear cuffs and kadas and paired with brown and gold stilettos by Jimmy Choo. In this post, she shows her side appearance and gives a killer look at the camera.

What do you think about Karisma’s black dress? Let us know your views in the comments below, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.