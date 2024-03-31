Movies | Celebrities

Karisma Kapoor shared a throwback photo of herself from her vacation wishing her fans for Easter, spreading joy and happiness. Check out below.

Today is Easter Sunday, the day when Jesus Christ rose and lightened the world. Wishing for this joyful occasion, Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor shared a throwback photo from herself and wished her fans and followers on her Instagram handle. So let’s take a glimpse below

Sharing the photo, the actress wrote, “Hope you all have an egg -stra special day Happy Easter.” In the shared photo, the veteran actress can be seen rocking her casual look in a white t-shirt paired with navy blue denim jeans. Karisma styles her look with a low ponytail, rosy cheeks and bold red lips. The diva opts for black sunglasses to look charming. With a black wristwatch and handbag, Karisma adds a statement touch.

Karisma posed with a foreign man who was dressed in a white and blue Princess costume. The man also wore a white rabbit hat, which looked like an egg. Posing in the sunny weather, the actress looked like a rag of sunshine for Easter.

Work Front

Karisma Kapoor recently appeared in the Netflix thriller film based on the novel Club You To Death written by Anuja Chauhan. The film also features Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Verma, Pankaj Tripathi, Dimple Kapadia, Tisca Chopda, Sanjay Kapoor and many others.

