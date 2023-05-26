Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and Pooja Hegde in sky-blue saree ensembles, a visual delight

Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and Pooja Hegde have always been stunners in the true and real sense of the term. They have the ability to slay and burn hearts in any outfit of their choice. Let's check out how to slay in sky-blue saree ensembles from them

Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and Pooja Hegde are three of the finest and most admired actresses and performing artistes that we have in the Indian entertainment industry. The three of them have won hearts of one and all in all these years and no wonder, anything and everything that we get to see and witness from their end goes viral in the true and real sense of the term. While Katrina Kaif is a lot senior to Kriti Sanon and Pooja Hegde in terms of both age and experience, Kriti Sanon and Pooja Hegde too have enjoyed their share of success and fandom in the entertainment space. Coincidentally enough, both Kriti Sanon and Pooja Hegde first started their respective career in the South regional entertainment industry before eventually making it big in B-Town and well, no wonder, we truly love all of it and how.

Check out how Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and Pooja Hegde have stabbed hearts with perfection in their amazing sky-blue ensemble saree designs:

The likes of Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and Pooja Hegde, all three of them have always had the ability and potential to slay hearts and burn people with their presence in literally any outfit of their choice. Their swag quotient is literally fire and that’s why, come what may, literally anything and everything that they wear from their end becomes a trendsetter in terms of vogue and fashion. Although their respective style game is quite unique and different from one another, one thing that we have noticed is how they love to get decked up and style themselves in stunning sky-blue ensemble sarees. All three of them love to dazzle in stunning sky-blue sarees and well, this time, we are here to give you all the special visual delight from our end this time. Let’s check out –

Well, absolutely amazing and fantastic, ain’t it? Brilliant and wonderful in the true and real sense of the term, right folks? Sensational, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com