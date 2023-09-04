Katrina Kaif Looks Jaw-dropping In Soft Pink Anarkali, Shraddha Kapoor Says, 'Beauty'

The gorgeous Katrina Kaif is the Barbie of Bollywood. She never leaves a chance to captivate her fans with her mesmerizing and magical looks. This time, the diva makes a jaw-dropping appearance in soft pink anarkali.

Katrina Kaif’s Jaw-dropping Appearance In Pink Anarkali

In the latest pictures, Katrina Kaif opts for a beautiful soft pink anarkali kurta with gold embroidery paired with matching pajama and dupatta from the shelves of Anamika Khanna. The beautiful pink drape exudes the desi Barbie glam in the jaw-dropping appearance.

But wait, there is more in her desi-ness. Katrina elevates her enchanting appearance with the chandbaliyan from Kalyan jewelers in the gorgeous hue. To round up her mesmerizing desi look with the black bindi, winged eyeliner, rosy cheeks, and pink lips. With her overall princess look, Katrina made hearts swoon with her ethnicity.

In the images, Katrina Kaif posed in beautiful green nature with the green plants around her. Her beautiful smile and awe-inspiring expressions always grab our attention.

Reacting to her magical appearance, actress Shraddha Kapoor, in the comments, wrote, “Beauty!!! (With a heart popping out, loved, and a pink heart emojis.)” The famous makeup and hair artist Daniel Bauer in the comments wrote, “Bringing some sunshine to a rainy day in Kolkata.”

Did you like Katrina Kaif’s jaw-dropping looks in soft pink anarkali? Let us know in the comments.