Kiara Advani Flaunts Hourglass Figure In Hot Black Gown, See Stunning Photos

When fashion is concerned, Kiara Advani is the name in Bollywood who tops the chart with her out-of-the-box and chic wardrobe collection. Being one of the most awaited celebrities on the red carpet, she never disappoints her fans with her every appearance. Recently, she graced her look in a super hot black gown during the pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

The captivating black gown features a deep plunge neckline emphasizing her bustline, followed by a fitting bodice and skinny bottom, which defines Kiara’s hourglass figure effortlessly. There was a huge flower on one side of her side that looked absolutely stunning. The chic black drape made her look oh-so-sassy. With her cheeky vibe, the actress ruled the fashion police.

Adding more sophistication, Kiara opted for golden earcuffs that look stunning. The golden eye makeup with bold winged eyeliner gives her an attractive appearance. The dewy cheeks and shiny makeup look chic. The nude tangerine lips complement her appearance.

Great work by the cameraman who captured Kiara in the attractive shots, flaunting her hourglass figure in the photos. Her striking moments left us spellbound. She posed like a trophy that’s worth winning. The way she posed, showcasing her sensuousness, has left us mesmerized.

