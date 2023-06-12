Kiara Advani is having her 'La Vie En Rose' moment right

Kiara Advani is setting the fashion world on fire with her jaw-dropping ‘La Vie En Rose’ moment in a pink saree! As she struts in, like a Bollywood diva, wearing a saree that’s hotter than a flaming pink pepper. Yes, you heard it right!

Kiara Advani turns the heat up in sensational pink saree

This see-through six-yard sensation is turning up the heat and making us all weak in the knees. But wait, there’s more! She teams it up with a sleeveless golden blouse that’s so shiny, you might need sunglasses just to look at it. Talk about bling-tastic! And as if that weren’t enough, Kiara, being the style maven she is, adds a touch of whimsy with a pair of pastel hued drop earrings. It’s like a sweet treat for the eyes, folks! So, buckle up and prepare to be dazzled because Kiara Advani has officially become the reigning queen of fashion, leaving us all in awe of her ability to make even the hottest pink saree look cool.

Kiara Advani’s attention to detail is impeccable as she carefully selects the perfect accessories to enhance her fashionable outfit. Adorned with sparkling stones, drop earrings gracefully dangle from her ears, adding a touch of allure. A dazzling silver ring graces her finger, catching the light and exuding glamour. With a flawlessly crafted ponytail and minimal makeup, Kiara lets her natural beauty take center stage. Completing the ensemble, she opts for sandals that seamlessly match her attire. Kiara effortlessly exudes charm and leaves us captivated by her impeccable style. Bravo, Kiara, for your fashion finesse and attention to every exquisite detail!

Sharing the gorgeous set of pictures, the actress wrote, “La Vie En Rose” along with pink love heart emoji. Check out below-

We love you, Kiara, for making our hearts skip a beat and giving us serious style goals!