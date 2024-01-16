Kiara Advani kisses hubby Sidharth Malhotra on his 39th birthday

Bollywood heartthrob Sidharth Malhotra celebrated his 39th birthday in style, and the internet is buzzing with excitement, thanks to a heartwarming Instagram post from his wife, Kiara Advani. The actress took to social media to share an adorable video montage, showcasing the couple’s undeniable chemistry and some intimate moments.

The video, accumulation of cherished moments between Sidharth and Kiara, features the couple sharing affectionate kisses, capturing the essence of their special bond. The heartfelt tribute reflects Kiara’s love and admiration for the birthday boy. However, the celebrations didn’t stop at the heartwarming video. Kiara went above and beyond to make Sidharth’s birthday extra special by treating fans to a glimpse of the unique birthday cake. The cake, a true masterpiece, showcased all the iconic films of the talented actor. Sitting atop the confectionery creation was a miniature statue of Sidharth, elegantly donned in a tuxedo.

Captioning the video, Kiara expressed her love with a simple yet powerful message, writing, “Happy birthday love ❤️.” Sidharth’s intimate birthday party was attended by a star-studded guest list, including industry stalwarts such as Karan Johar and director Shakun Batra. Notably, Kiara Advani’s parents, Jagdeep Advani and Genevieve Jaffrey, were also part of the intimate festivities.

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in a royal Hindu wedding ceremony in February 2023. The wedding took place in Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace.