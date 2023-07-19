ADVERTISEMENT
Kiara Advani Spills Beans On How She Has Changed After Marriage; Read

Kiara Advani tied the knot with Sidharth Malhotra earlier this year. The diva, in an interview, shared about her life after marriage; check it out in the article below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
19 Jul,2023 06:15:22
One of the cutest and most loved couples, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, tied the knot on 7th February 2023 in Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. The duo has been constantly in the headlines since then. Nobody knew when their sweet love story started, as they didn’t talk about it in the media until they took vows together. But after their marriage, the duo took advantage of events and functions to express their fondness for each other.

Currently, Kiara Advani is basking the fame she is receiving for her performance in the recent release film Satyaprem Ki Katha. There is huge fandom that believes her role in the film has been the best performance of the actress by far. Also, you may wonder if Sidharth Malhotra is the reason behind her new confidence and glam. Well Yes!!

In a recent interview, the diva accepted that she had become ambitious after marrying Sidharth Malhotra. In conversation with Film Companion, she said she knows how much she can do but wants to push herself a bit more. Also, Sidharth has always pushed her to do her best, and she should do what she wants.

Kiara also feels having a partner from the same field is nice. He has taught her to be chilled and relaxed. The duo worked together in the film Shershah.

What’s your take on this? Please share your thoughts in the comments.

