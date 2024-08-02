Kiara Advani To Kriti Sanon: Modern And Classic Silk Blouse Designs To Style Pink Sarees

Pink belongs to females. At the same time, pink sarees are a favorite of Indian women because of their vibrant and feminine allure. The color symbolizes love, joy, and festivity, which makes it a favorite choice for weddings, festivals, and special occasions. Interestingly, pink color in different shades complements diverse skin tones, making it a perfect choice. And if you pair your pink saree with modern and classic silk blouse designs, nobody can beat your charm. Look at a few modern and classic silk blouse designs from Bollywood actress Kiara Advani to Kriti Sanon.

1) Sleeveless, V-neckline Silk Blouse Design

The charismatic Kiara paired her beautiful, simple pink chiffon saree with a sizzling beige silk blouse. The sleeveless hands and V-neckline pattern beautifully accentuate the actress’s toned collarbones and beautiful shoulders. The floral threadwork and asymmetric edge create a mesmerizing touch. With this combination of modern elegance and a classic touch, you can be the center of attraction wherever you go.

2) Strapless, Heavily Embellished Silk Blouse Design

Turn up the vintage allure into modern glamour, like Alia styled her century-old pink silk saree featuring beautiful gold work. She pairs her look with the trend strapless, heavily embellished golden silk blouse. The butterfly neckline is a masterpiece, showcasing the actress’s royalty in the vintage drape.

3) Bralette-like Silk Blouse Design

Channel your inner Rani like Kriti Sanon in this vibrant pink georgette saree. The actress styles her simple sheer saree with a bralette-like blouse featuring a low neckline and sleeveless hands. The triangle-shaped strappy sleeves look attractive. This saree and blouse style is a perfect choice to look classiest.