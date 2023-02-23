Kiara Advani is an Indian cinema actress who primarily appears in Hindi and Telugu films. Kiara made her acting debut in the 2014 Hindi film “Fugly,” and she has since acted in films such as “M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kabir Singh, Good Newwz, and Shershaah. She has also appeared in movies such as “Bharat Ane Nenu” and “Vinaya Vidheya Rama” in Telugu.

Kiara’s performances have earned her several honors and nominations, including the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut and the Critics’ Choice Film Award for Best Actress. She is also well-known for her work as a brand ambassador for various companies. In addition, she is widely regarded as one of India’s most popular and bankable actresses.

Kiara Advani posted several previously unseen family photos on Instagram on Wednesday, just weeks after her wedding to actor Sidharth Malhotra. She posted candid photos to wish her mother, Genevieve Jaffrey, a happy birthday. It includes photographs from the wedding day, the mehendi, and the Sangeet night; scroll down to see an unseen picture appearance from her wedding.

Kiara Advani’s Picture Appearance



The first photo from the wedding day shows Kiara posing with her mother, who was dressed in a delicate pink lehenga to match her. Another image from the same day follows it, but this time in monochrome. Kiara is shown trapped between her mother and her brother, Mishaal Advani. Although her mother pouts at her, she shuts her eyes but smiles broadly. The third photo is from Kiara and Sidharth’s mehendi. The pair poses with Kiara’s father, mother, and brother. Sidharth’s arms are shown around Kiara’s waist. The image is followed by one from the Sangeet night, in which Kiara receives a kiss on the cheek from her mother, who was twinning with her in a golden gown. Kiara Advani captioned her Instagram post, “Mummaaaaaa Happy Happy Birthday to my loving, caring, praying mother.. I am blessed to be your daughter.”

