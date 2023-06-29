ADVERTISEMENT
King Of Kotha Hindi Teaser: Dulquer Salmaan at his absolute best

Dulquer Salmaan is one of the most admired and loved professionals in the Indian entertainment industry and we love him for the right reasons. Let's check out the latest that's happening at his end and how

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
29 Jun,2023 10:58:49
King Of Kotha Hindi Teaser: Dulquer Salmaan at his absolute best

Dulquer Salmaan is one of the finest and most loved actors in the Indian entertainment industry. He’s immensely loved by the masses and well, no wonder, come what may, today, his stardom and fan following has reached that stage in his life where anything and everything that he does from his end becomes a sensation and for real. The actor started his career in the South regional entertainment industry and well, slowly and steadily, he started growing as a professional artiste and how. His fans and admirers always shower him with all sorts of love and well, that’s exactly what we love the most about him and how. Be it whichever movie he becomes a part of, he manages to create impact the right away and well, we love it and how.

Let’s check out the latest big update that’s keeping all fans of Dulquer Salmaan very happy:

For quite a long time, fans of Dulquer Salmaan were waiting eagerly for the release of the Hindi trailer of ‘King Of Kotha’. Well, finally, it has launched, much to the happiness and delight of one and all. Want to check out and have a look at the whole Hindi trailer? Dulquer Salmaan is swag personified indeed. Have a look –

The film will be released in languages like Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu and well, August is the expected time for the same. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

