Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Pooja Hegde enjoys autorickshaw ride in Sri Lanka (unseen pics alert)

Check out how Pooja Hegde is having a blast in Sri Lanka

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
02 May,2023 09:52:12
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Pooja Hegde enjoys autorickshaw ride in Sri Lanka (unseen pics alert)

Pooja Hegde is one of the prettiest and most droolworthy actresses and performing artistes that we currently have in the Indian entertainment industry. The actress started her career many years back in the South regional entertainment industry before making her grand debut in B-Town. Well, ever since then, she’s truly never looked back and how. The actress has been killing it with her presence in the entertainment space and well, we love the way things have worked out in her favour professionally. She was recently in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan where she certainly managed to play an impressive role in the movie. The project also starred actors like Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal and others in lead roles.

Check out how Pooja Hegde is seen having a blast in Sri Lanka:

One of the best things about Pooja Hegde has to be the fact that she can truly slay and win hearts like a pro. She loves to maintain a nice balance between her personal and professional life. Well, that’s exactly why, soon after the release of the movie, Pooja Hegde decided to travel to Sri Lanka to have a ball of a time there. Well, do you all want to check it out and see what she’s upto over there? Well, an auto rickshaw ride it is. See below folks –

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Pooja Hegde enjoys autorickshaw ride in Sri Lanka (unseen pics alert) 803070

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Pooja Hegde enjoys autorickshaw ride in Sri Lanka (unseen pics alert) 803071

Well, on a scale of 1-10, if you all had to rate Pooja Hegde’s performance in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, how much will you all rate her and how? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

