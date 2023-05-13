ADVERTISEMENT
Kushi: Samantha Ruth Prabhu means the world to Vijay Deverakonda, see cute BTS

Check out how Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda had a blast during Kushi shooting days. We bet that after seeing the video, you all will love these two actors even more.

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
13 May,2023 08:48:21
Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are two of the most popular and admired actors and performing artistes in the Indian entertainment industry. The two of them have been a part of the South regional entertainment industry for many years and now, slowly and steadily, they are making a smooth transition in B-Town. Both of them have over the years gotten tremendous amount of love and affection from their fans and well, that’s why, whenever we see them together, it is always a visually delightful experience for the audience to see and witness. Right now, all their fans and admirers are super excited as they are next all set to come up with Kushi movie. The movie will show both Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a never-seen-before avatar and we love it.

Check out this super cute video that Vijay Deverakonda has shared from her end for Samantha Ruth Prabhu:

Both Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are extremely good friends in real life and that’s why, both of them ar equally happy and excited all the way more for Kushi to release in cinemas. Ahead of the release of the big movie, Vijay Deverakonda took to his social media handle to share a super cute and adorable video featuring himself and Samantha from the shooting diaries and well, we love it. Want to check it out? Here you go –

We at IWMBuzz wish the two of them all the best and good luck going forward for Kushi. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

