Mahesh Babu pens heartfelt wish for daughter Sitara on her 11th birthday

Superstar Mahesh Babu and wife Namrata Shirodkar celebrated their daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni's 11th birthday with sweet messages and a surprise. They shared their heartfelt wishes on social media as Sitara turned a year older

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
21 Jul,2023 00:05:05
Superstar Mahesh Babu and wife Namrata Shirodkar celebrated their daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni’s 11th birthday with sweet messages and a surprise. They shared their heartfelt wishes on social media as Sitara turned a year older. Mahesh and Namrata also revealed a short film from Sitara’s recent photoshoot as a brand ambassador for a jewellery brand, showcasing her charm and elegance.

In a heartwarming gesture on her special day, Sitara chose to give back to the community. She distributed bicycles to school-going girls, encouraging them to attend school and pursue their dreams.

Mahesh took to Instagram and facebook, sharing a picture of Sitara wearing a crown from her photoshoot, expressing his love and support for his “star.” Namrata posted another picture of Sitara in a green saree and jewellery from the same shoot, calling her “baby girl” and celebrating the happiness she brings to their lives.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, “Happy 11th my star!! 🌟 Achieve everything you set your mind to. ♥️♥️♥️ #sitaraghattamaneni:

Have a look at the picture-

As fans joined in the birthday celebrations, Sitara’s caring act and her parents’ affectionate messages reflected the bond shared by the family. Sitara’s birthday became a moment of love and inspiration, as she spreads joy and kindness with her star power.

Happy 11th birthday, Sitara Ghattamaneni! May your journey continue to shine brightly with love and success.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

