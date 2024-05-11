Mahesh Babu’s Top 10 Dialogues That Defined His Iconic Movie Moments

Mahesh Babu is among the biggest and most admired superstars in the Indian entertainment industry. The actor has delivered several memorable dialogues that have become iconic in his movies. Here are some of his top dialogues that have left a lasting impact on audiences:

Mahesh Babu’s Iconic Dialogues-

Okkasari commit aythe na maata nene vinanu-Pokiri

This dialogue means, “Once I commit to something, I don’t listen to anyone else.” This dialogue is from the Telugu film “Pokiri,” directed by Puri Jagannadh. This particular line reflects Pandu’s strong resolve and steadfastness in sticking to his decisions. It conveys his assertiveness and confidence in his choices.

Evadu kodithe dimma thirigi mind block aypothado … aade pandugadu

This dialogue means, “Whoever challenges, their minds will go blank … he’s the ultimate winner.” This dialogue is from the movie “Pokiri,” directed by Puri Jagannadh. He portrays a fearless and confident character who is unafraid to face challenges.

Idi Kurnool kadu ra, paathabasti – okkadu

The dialogue means, “This is not Kurnool; it’s Paathabasti.” This dialogue is from the movie “Okkadu,” directed by Gunasekhar. Mahesh Babu’s character, Ajay, is in the movie “Okkadu.” He portrays a courageous and determined individual who stands up against injustice.

Yuddam chathakanode dharmam gurinchi matladtadu sir – businessman

The dialogue means, “A warrior speaks about righteousness, sir.” This dialogue is from the movie Businessman, directed by Puri Jagannadh. Mahesh Babu plays Surya in the film. Surya is portrayed as an intelligent and ambitious individual who enters the world of organized crime to achieve his goals.

Mind lo fix ayithe blind ga vellipotha, vinaa – dookudu

The dialogue means, “If it’s fixed in the mind, I’ll even go blind, listen—Dookudu.” This dialogue is from the Telugu film Dookudu, directed by Srinu Vaitla. Mahesh Babu’s character is G. Ajay Kumar. In the film, Ajay Kumar is depicted as a determined and resilient individual who is willing to go to any lengths to accomplish his goals.

Dikki balshina kodi chicken shop mundukochi thoda kottindanta – aagadu

This dialogue means, “Like a rooster challenging a chicken shop, I came and kicked it – Aagadu.” This dialogue is from the Telugu film “Aagadu,” directed by Srinu Vaitla. In the context of the film, Mahesh Babu’s character, Encounter Shankar, uses this dialogue to boast about his strength and prowess. The dialogue reflects Shankar’s confident and fearless personality, as he is unafraid to confront and defeat his enemies.

Abbey o battebazz, bayaniki meaning eh teliani blood ra naadi – dookudu

“Hey, you chatterbox, our blood speaks louder than words – Dookudu.” This dialogue is from the Telugu film “Dookudu,” directed by Srinu Vaitla. In the context of the film, Mahesh Babu’s character, G. Ajay Kumar, is known as Ajju. The dialogue reflects Ajju’s confident and assertive personality and his readiness to confront challenges head-on.

Kanlu unnado mundumatrame chustadu, dimak unnodu duniya motham chustadu – dookudu

The dialogue means, “While others see only with their eyes, he sees the whole world with his brain—Dookudu.” This dialogue is from the Telugu film Dookudu, directed by Srinu Vaitla. It highlights Shankar Narayana’s exceptional observational skills and his knack for analyzing situations and people’s motives.

Gurthupettuko neekante thope evadu ledikkada – Businessman

This dialogue means, “There’s no one cooler than you anywhere.” It is from the Telugu film Businessman, directed by Puri Jagannadh. The dialogue reflects Surya’s self-belief and assertiveness regarding his ability to achieve his goals.

Ila round up chesi confuse cheyoduu endukante confusion lo eku kottestanu – businessman

This dialogue means, “Why confuse when I can kill with just a round up in confusion.” This dialogue is from the Telugu film “Businessman,” directed by Puri Jagannadh. The dialogue reflects Surya’s strategy of creating confusion and chaos among his rivals to gain control over them.”

These are just a few examples of Mahesh Babu’s iconic dialogues that have resonated with audiences and contributed to his status as one of the most renowed actors in the Telugu film industry.