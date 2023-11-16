Malaika Arora, Shanaya Kapoor To Arjun Kapoor: B-town Stars Who Loved Meeting David Beckham

UNICEF’s ambassador and famous footballer David Beckham had a great time last day in the Wankhede Stadium, witnessing India entering the World Cup 2023 finals. After the great day, the legend was welcomed with a grand party by the Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor and her Anand Ahuja at their residence. And here is the list of B-town celebrities who met the legend and loved their time at the party.

Before the party starts, the English footballer David poses with the hosts Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja outside the residence for the paparazzi waiting for their glimpse. To meet the legend, several celebrities were invited by the host. The list includes stars from Malaika Arora, Shanaya Kapoor, to Arjun Kapoor.

In the shared photo on Shanaya Kapoor’s Instagram, the actress can be seen posing with her mother, Maheep Kapoor, and father, Sanjay Kapoor, along with David Beckham. In other photos, she poses with the celebrities present at the party, including Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, and Karishma Kapoor. The party also had guests like Rhea Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor’s cousin, brother, and his wife. All the photos with the legend are going on the internet.

