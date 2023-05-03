ADVERTISEMENT
Maldives special bikini transitional reel ft. Pooja Hegde

Check out this special transitional reel video featuring Pooja Hegde where she's seen having a ball of a time in Maldives. From her airport look to monokini fun, we see it all at her end

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
03 May,2023 14:36:15
Maldives special bikini transitional reel ft. Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde is one of the most admired and sensuous actresses in the Indian entertainment industry. The actress has been actively doing good quality work in the Indian entertainment industry for many years and well, she truly deserves all the love and attention that comes her way and how. After having started her career in the South regional entertainment industry many years back, she’s now doing her best in the Hindi film fraternity and we love it. The actress has been working extremely hard in the Indian entertainment industry and well, that’s why, she’s considered to be a forced to reckon with.

Check out this super hot and sensuous Instagram reel of Pooja Hegde that will melt your heart for real:

Whenever Pooja Hegde gets tired and jaded to a great extent after hard work and efforts, she always takes a break in order to refresh and rejuvenate herself in the best way possible. Well, some time back, she decided to visit Maldives to enhance the fun quotient at her end. Well, this time, the same transitional reel video is going viral everywhere on social media and internet. In the video, Pooja Hegde is seen being a part of a transition and well, her pink monokini swag is simply sensational. See below folks –

Work Front:

Pooja Hegde was recently seen in the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside actors like Salman Khan, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, and others. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

