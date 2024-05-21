Manoj Bajpayee Embarks On A Spiritual Journey To Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain

Manoj Bajpayee is a highly acclaimed Indian actor known for his versatile performances in Hindi movies. He has delivered numerous memorable roles across various genres and has earned widespread recognition for his acting prowess. Manoj is known for his intense and nuanced portrayals, often delving into complex characters with depth and authenticity. Recently, the actor shared a picture of himself while visiting a Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. Take a look at the picture below-

Manoj Bajpayee’s Spiritual Visit Appearance-

In his Instagram post, the Bollywood actor shared a picture of himself as she pays spiritual visits to a Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain. The actress looks stunning as she appears in an all-white plain collar, rolled-up sleeves, buttons featuring a waist-length shirt, and paired with flared high-waisted, front pleats dhoti-style pants. He rounded off her look with a curly hairstyle and accessories her outfit with a white kada and a grey wristwatch. In the picture, the actor is seen praying in front of Jyotirlinga with joint hands and closed eyes.

He captioned his post, “JAI MAHAKAAL 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga, Ujjain.”

Manoj Bajpayee’s Work Front-

Manoj Bajpayee is headlining the action-drama film Bhaiyya Ji. The movie is directed by Apoorv Singh Karki. The movie is set to be released on 24 May 2024. The movie trailer is out, check out below-

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more updates.