Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the most loved and special couples in the Hindi entertainment industry. The two of them have been in love with each other for quite a long time. Although they never acknowledged their relationship in public, they never shied away from getting spotted together. From going together to Maldives and other exotic vacation spots to spending quality time together whenever they get an opportunity, they did it all and for real. Well, finally, all their fans are immensely happy as they finally got married on February 7, 2023 at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace. The wedding was attended by only their close mates from the industry and one such person is Karan Johar.

Soon after the wedding, Karan took to social media to pen an emotional note for the newly-weds and well, we are loving it for real. He wrote,

I met him a decade and a half ago…. Silent, strong and still so sensitive…. I met her many years after… silent ,strong and so sensitive in equal measure…Then they met each other and i realised in that moment that the these two pillars of strength and dignity can make an irreplaceable bond and create the most magical love story together…. Watching them is a fairy tale that is rooted in tradition and family…

As they exchanged vows on a mandap of mohabbat everyone around them felt the pulse…felt the energy… I sat proud, elated and bursting with only love for the two of them! I love you Sid…. I love you Ki…. May today be your forever.

