Mini Dress To Bridal Gown: Tara Sutaria Looks Astonishing In Falguni Shane Peacock Couture

One of the famous actresses, Tara Sutaria, never misses a chance to grab our attention with her fashion moment. This time, the actress embraces different looks in Falguni Shane Peacock couture

Author: Aarti Tiwari
13 Sep,2023 09:30:54
Tara Sutaria, the ruler of millions of hearts, never misses a chance to grab our attention in the alluring flairs. The trendsetter keeps her best foot forward when fashion is concerned. Her versatility as a fashion diva can be seen through her social media dump. And this new alluring get-up is no exception.

A post shared by photographer Rahul Jhangiani features Tara Sutaria in stunning looks. The artist captured the beauty in striking poses throughout the glamourous photoshoot.

Strapless Corset Trail Gown With Frills

The actress exudes Barbie glam in a strapless corset bodycon trail gown embellished with stones and sequins in the first picture. The layers of frills add an extra dose of glamour to the Falguni Shane Peacock outfit.

Mini Dress To Bridal Gown: Tara Sutaria Looks Astonishing In Falguni Shane Peacock Couture 850965

Mini Dress To Bridal Gown: Tara Sutaria Looks Astonishing In Falguni Shane Peacock Couture 850969

Ivory Embellished Mini Dress

Be the perfect bridesmaid wearing the stunning high neck mini dress with intricate designs and detailings. The fringy details make her look like a Barbie doll.

Mini Dress To Bridal Gown: Tara Sutaria Looks Astonishing In Falguni Shane Peacock Couture 850968

The Sassy Bridal Gown

Tara Sutaria looks jaw-dropping in a long bodycon embellished dress with puffy sleeves and an alluring designer cape. The bow detailing around the curves. Isn’t is your choice.

Mini Dress To Bridal Gown: Tara Sutaria Looks Astonishing In Falguni Shane Peacock Couture 850967

The Ideal Bride

In the strapless silver sequin embellished gown, the diva exudes irresistible charm in the bridal dress with a floral net veil. Her simplicity adds up to the beauty.

Mini Dress To Bridal Gown: Tara Sutaria Looks Astonishing In Falguni Shane Peacock Couture 850966

The Floral Dress

Be the slayer at the wedding in this floral embroidered shirt dress with the essence of simplicity.

Mini Dress To Bridal Gown: Tara Sutaria Looks Astonishing In Falguni Shane Peacock Couture 850964

Share your thoughts in the comments.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

