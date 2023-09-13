Mini Dress To Bridal Gown: Tara Sutaria Looks Astonishing In Falguni Shane Peacock Couture

Tara Sutaria, the ruler of millions of hearts, never misses a chance to grab our attention in the alluring flairs. The trendsetter keeps her best foot forward when fashion is concerned. Her versatility as a fashion diva can be seen through her social media dump. And this new alluring get-up is no exception.

A post shared by photographer Rahul Jhangiani features Tara Sutaria in stunning looks. The artist captured the beauty in striking poses throughout the glamourous photoshoot.

Strapless Corset Trail Gown With Frills

The actress exudes Barbie glam in a strapless corset bodycon trail gown embellished with stones and sequins in the first picture. The layers of frills add an extra dose of glamour to the Falguni Shane Peacock outfit.

Ivory Embellished Mini Dress

Be the perfect bridesmaid wearing the stunning high neck mini dress with intricate designs and detailings. The fringy details make her look like a Barbie doll.

The Sassy Bridal Gown

Tara Sutaria looks jaw-dropping in a long bodycon embellished dress with puffy sleeves and an alluring designer cape. The bow detailing around the curves. Isn’t is your choice.

The Ideal Bride

In the strapless silver sequin embellished gown, the diva exudes irresistible charm in the bridal dress with a floral net veil. Her simplicity adds up to the beauty.

The Floral Dress

Be the slayer at the wedding in this floral embroidered shirt dress with the essence of simplicity.

