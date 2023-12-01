Monochrome Love! Pooja Hegde turns sensuous in striped shirt dress

Monochromatic pictures, where everything is in black and white, always seem to win on social media. Pooja Hegde, known for her style, recently shared a cool black-and-white photo that got a lot of attention. Black and white makes everything look classy and cool, especially in the world of Instagram and other social platforms. Pooja Hegde’s choice to go monochromatic shows how simple colors can be really powerful and stylish in today’s world of flashy visuals.

Pooja Hegde, known for her impeccable style, recently captivated fans with a stunning striped shirt dress, showcasing her glamour on social media. Sharing a monochromatic picture, the diva exuded sensuality with a gorgeous wavy long hairdo, filled-in eyebrows, dewy eyes, and nude lips.

Apart from her fashion flair, Pooja has made a mark in the film industry with notable performances. Her work spans across various films, including blockbuster hits like “Housefull 4” and “Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo,” where her talent and on-screen presence garnered widespread acclaim.

The intense expressions captured in her recent photoshoot hint at more captivating projects to come, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the next chapter of Pooja Hegde’s flourishing career.