Mrunal Thakur cuts casual figure in black pullover and cargo pants [Photos]

Mrunal Thakur, the talented actress, is capturing the essence of the winter sun in a casual yet chic ensemble. Embracing the season with style, she sports a fashionable black pullover paired effortlessly with sleek black cargo pants. The actress exudes an easygoing charm while cherishing the winter vibes.

To add a pop of color and warmth to her look, Mrunal accessorizes with a stylish red muffler, perfectly complementing the dark tones of her outfit. Her pulled-back sleek ponytail adds a touch of swag, emphasizing the overall casual yet put-together vibe.

Check out photos below:

Mrunal’s choice of accessories includes trendy black shades and boots, elevating the entire winter ensemble. Opting for a dewy and minimal makeup look, she keeps it fresh and radiant, letting her natural beauty shine through. The final touch is the striking fuschia pink lips, adding a playful and vibrant element to the overall appearance.

In this winter-themed fashion statement, Mrunal Thakur effortlessly showcases her flair for style, proving that casual can indeed be incredibly chic. The actress’s winter look is not only practical but also a fashion inspiration for those who want to stay cozy without compromising on style during the colder months.

Mrunal Thakur’s work front

Thakur’s Bollywood breakthrough came in 2019 with “Super 30,” a biographical drama where she played Supriya, the love interest of mathematician Anand Kumar, portrayed by Hrithik Roshan. The film was a commercial success. In the same year, she featured in “Batla House,” a commercially successful venture, and explored the digital realm with the Netflix anthology “Ghost Stories.” Continuing her success in 2021, Thakur garnered praise for her role in the sports drama “Toofaan” and the action thriller “Dhamaka.” Additionally, she showcased her versatility in music videos and continues to make a mark in the entertainment industry.