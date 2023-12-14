Mrunal Thakur’s fangirl moment with Daniel Radcliffe aka Harry Potter

Bollywood and Telugu film actress Mrunal Thakur recently had a fangirl moment that would make any Potter fans jealous. While in New York City to promote her latest Telugu film “Hi Nanna” alongside co-star Nani, Mrunal seized the opportunity to meet none other than the iconic Harry Potter star, Daniel Radcliffe.

The actress, who has been basking in the success of her recent ventures, couldn’t contain her excitement as she shared glimpses of the magical encounter on her Instagram Stories. Mrunal, accompanied by her sister Lochan, experienced a surreal moment as they spotted Daniel Radcliffe interacting with fans in the bustling streets of New York City. The actress documented the enchanting encounter through pictures and videos on her Instagram Stories, giving fans a glimpse into her unexpected meeting with the beloved Harry Potter actor.

In a heartwarming video, Daniel can be seen graciously engaging with fans, posing for pictures and spreading joy in his signature humble manner. The excitement in Mrunal and Lochan’s voices was palpable as they couldn’t resist expressing their adoration for the wizarding world’s hero. The duo shouted, “Daniel, we love you Daniel!” to which the actor responded with a gracious “Thank you!”

Mrunal and her sister seized the moment to capture a magical selfie with Daniel. Despite the ongoing challenges around the world, the trio managed to share a moment of joy and connection, with Daniel donning a mask in adherence to safety measures. Mrunal shared the delightful selfie on her Instagram, captioning it with a simple “And this happened,” encapsulating the awe and excitement of the unexpected encounter. Check below!