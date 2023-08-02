My wife and kids couldn’t believe…: Ayushmann Khurrana shares family’s reaction on his female avatar Pooja in Dream Girl 2

Ayushmann Khurrana, the versatile actor known for his impeccable performances, amused the audience with his amazing transformation into the character of Pooja in his new movie Dream Girl 2. At the much-awaited trailer launch of Dream Girl 2, when IWMBuzz reporter asked Ayushmann about his family’s response to his female avatar in the film, he revealed some humorous moments.

Ayushmann shared, “My dog didn’t recognize me. That was the funniest part. I was like, ‘Tumhe toh smell karke mere paas aa jaana chahiye’ But she didn’t recognize me. That probably happened as I put on the girl’s perfume. Main bahut zyada character mein chala gaya tha. I used to wear the perfume of my manager or make-up artist to get the correct feeling.”

He added, “My wife and kids once came on the set, and they couldn’t believe it was me. I told them, ‘Meri competition Ananya Panday hai. Mere saamne hi woh hai. Mujhe utna hi khoobsurat banna hai film ke andar.’ Meri koshish wohi rahi hai. And my family was very proud of it.”

Ayushmann’s willingness to experiment with diverse characters and his flawless portrayal of Pooja in Dream Girl 2 garnered praise and admiration from his fans and the film fraternity. Dream Girl 2 promises to be another entertaining roller-coaster ride filled with laughter, emotions, and remarkable performances by the talented Ayushmann Khurrana and the rest of the cast.

Dream Girl 2 is the spiritual sequel to the 2019 film Dream Girl. Much like the first installment, the sequel is directed by Raaj Shaandilya. Ananya Panday is the latest addition to the film as the female lead. Dream Girl 2 also stars Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Annu Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Joshi, Seema Pahwa, and Vijay Raaz. It is scheduled to be released on August 25, 2023.

