Naagin Fame Tejasswi Prakash Celebrates Her Pre-Birthday Bash With Her Girl Gang

Tejasswi Prakash is a talented actress in the television industry. The actress is known for being in the popular TV series “Naagin.” Tejasswi is a total party person. The actress recently celebrated her pre-birthday bash with her girl gang. This kind of celebration is a fun way for celebrities to enjoy a special occasion with close friends before the actual birthday. Here are some details and highlights from her recent pre-birthday bash appearance-

Tejasswi Prakash’s Pre-Birthday Bash With Her Girls Appearance-

Taking to her Instagram post, the actress looked stunning in a maroon V-neckline, full sleeves, bodycon outfit. She rounded off her look with side-parted open tresses, minimal makeup with fluttery eyes, a glossy glow face, peach lips, accessories, and her outfit rings.

In the first picture, the actress shared a quirky picture with her two girlfriends as they enjoyed their dinner together. The table was filled with a unique chocolate dish with a ‘Happy Birthday” written on the plate and a fudge. In the second picture, the actress shared a solo picture of herself with a cute smile. In the third picture, the actress featured a trio, showcasing their friendship goals.

In the fourth picture, she flaunts her delicious dinner menu, which includes a tuna fish steak, a vanilla custard dessert, and more. In the last video, the two friends sing a birthday song for the Naagin actress and enjoy their fun moments.

She captioned her post, “Birthday weekend spent with my favs,” with a red heart.

