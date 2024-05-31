Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan’s Dreamy Hong Kong Getaway With Their Twins, See Pics!

South starlet Nayanthara is in Hong Kong with her life partner, Vignesh Shivan. Vignesh and Nayanthara, a travel enthusiast and the loveliest couple, are having a fantastic time together, and their holiday photos are going viral. The newest dump is unmissable, as the pair spends precious time on the downtown streets with their “Heart and Soul” twins. Take a look at the pictures below!

Nayanthara With Her Husband And Twin Sons Hong Kong Trip Appearance-

Taking to her Instagram post, the actress appeared in a black round neckline, full sleeves, plain midi-length bodycon dress. She rounded off her look with straight open tresses, minimal makeup with pink lips, and accessories, and her outfit was a pink sling bag. On the other hand, Vignesh Shivan looks handsome in a tie-dye printed T-shirt paired with light blue jeans.

The twins, Uyir and Ulag, look absolutely adorable in their black T-shirts and white pants. The actress shared some heartwarming candid moments with her sons, showcasing their strong bond. To top it off, she shared a beautiful family picture with her husband, Vignesh Shivan, and their twin sons, Uyir and Ulag. This display of love and togetherness is sure to warm your heart.

She captioned her Instagram story, “Heart n Soul” with two white hearts.

