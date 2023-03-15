Nayanatara and Vignesh Shivan are one of the most loved and admired couples in the Indian entertainment industry. The two of them have known each other well for quite a long time and after having done their best to protect and embrace their relationship, they decided to take their relationship to the next level by getting married. Both Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are blessed with a wonderful rich life and well, that’s why, their fans are al aye very supportive as well as protective about them at the same time. Their wedding was attended by the who’s who of the industry, including Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi and many others. The two of them are quite literally the perfect symbol of a couple who are ‘head over heels’ in love with each other and we love it.

While Vignesh Shivan is available on social media platforms, Nayanthara has chosen to stay distant from social media handles for reasons best known to her. While she might cautiously choose to stay away from social media, being a celebrity, it is almost next to impossible to keep her snaps away from social media. Well, talking about latest snaps ladies and gentlemen, right now, we are truly loving and completely mesmerized with the way Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara are seen head over heels in love with each other in their latest romantic snap and well, we truly love it and for real. Well, do you want to check it out? See below folks –

Well, absolutely amazing and wonderful for real, ain't it? Brilliant and super cute coming from their end, right people?