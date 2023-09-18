Movies | Celebrities

Nayanthara plants sweet kiss on Vignesh Shivan's forehead, pens heartfelt birthday wish

Nayanthara went on to acknowledge the love and respect she receives from Vignesh Shivan, emphasizing the significance of their relationship. Check out the post below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
18 Sep,2023 17:50:48
Nayanthara recently shared an affectionate moment with her partner Vignesh Shivan, celebrating his birthday. The post, which quickly garnered attention from fans and well-wishers, featured Nayanthara planting a sweet kiss on Vignesh Shivan’s cheek, accompanied by a heartfelt message.

Nayanthara’s post exuded love and gratitude as she expressed her feelings for Vignesh Shivan. She wrote, “Happyyy birthday my blessing. There’s so much that I wanna write about you on this special day but if I start then I don’t think I can stop at JUST a few things!”

Nayanthara went on to acknowledge the love and respect she receives from Vignesh Shivan, emphasizing the significance of their relationship. She added, “I am so grateful to you for the love you shower on me. Am so grateful for the respect you have for our relationship. Am so grateful for everything that you are to me. There’s NO ONE LIKE YOU.”

The actress didn’t hold back in expressing her deep affection and appreciation for Vignesh Shivan, describing how he has made her life “dreamy, meaningful, and beautiful.” She continued by praising his skills and abilities, saying, “You are the best at everything you do.”

Nayanthara concluded her heartfelt birthday wish with a wish for Vignesh Shivan’s dreams to come true and for him to be blessed with endless happiness. She declared her love, saying, “With all my heart and soul, I wish my uyir the bestest of everything in life. May every dream of yours come true, and may God bless you with all the happiness in the world. I LOVE YOU.”

