“Never a dull moment with your”, Namrata Shirodkar’s special message for Mahesh Babu

Namrata Shirodkar, the former beauty queen and actress, graced Instagram with a heartfelt tribute to her beloved husband, Mahesh Babu, on Father’s Day. Scroll below to check on the picture

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
19 Jun,2023 07:50:14
Love and joy overflowed on Father’s Day as Namrata Shirodkar, the former beauty queen and actress, graced Instagram with a heartfelt tribute to her beloved husband, Mahesh Babu. In this special post, Namrata leaves no room for doubt that life with Mahesh is a continuous adventure, full of excitement and cherished moments. The picture itself speaks volumes, featuring the radiant trio of Namrata, Mahesh Babu, and their precious daughter.

The picture speaks nothing but happiness

The sheer happiness radiating from their faces is enough to warm the coldest of hearts. The love that emanates from this beautiful family is truly infectious! Namrata’s message is a testament to the bond they share, as she playfully declares, “Never a dull moment with you.” It’s a delightful reminder that their journey together is one filled with laughter, love, and an unwavering sense of togetherness. As we glimpse into this snapshot of their lives, we are reminded of the power of family and the immeasurable joy it brings. Namrata’s tribute on Father’s Day is a testament to the incredible role that Mahesh plays as a loving and devoted father. It’s a celebration of the moments they treasure, the memories they create, and the love that binds them together.

Here’s to Namrata, Mahesh Babu, and their precious daughter, and to all the fathers who make each day brighter and more beautiful. Have a look at the picture-

Are your hearts filled with joy and love as you look at this picture? Let us know in the comments.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

