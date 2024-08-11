No Party Or Movie, Here’s How Tara Sutaria Makes Her Sunday Funday?

Tara Sutaria is a popular actress in Bollywood. She is not only known for her acting skills, but she is a powerhouse of talents with skills like dancing, singing, sketching, and many more. With so many qualities, the actress is a rare combination of ‘beauty with brains.’ Though fans are missing her appearance on the big screen, and we hope she makes a comeback with a bang, but the actress keeps her fans engaged through her social media presence. And today, the actress shared the visuals of how she makes her Sunday funday.

For those who are wondering about Tara Sutaria being an actress, she must be attending a party, inviting her friends to her home for a movie, or probably spending time at a luxurious place, but wait, that’s not true. The Apurva actress loves to live life to the fullest; she not only loves to enjoy luxury but also embraces the feeling of being grounded. The actress understands the value of life, and she loves embarking on new journeys to keep learning. And today, she is making her Sunday fun day with animals. Yes! You heard that right; Tara took time off to visit animals’ homes and spend some time with them.

In the video shared on her Instagram, Tara looks stunning in a classy denim and white shirt look. The actress is in Bangalore now, and she went on to see bunnies at an animal’s house. She not only played with them but also fed them carrots. The bunnies look enthusiastic about Tara’s arrival, and this cute moment is a no-miss. It is undoubtedly the best way to make Sunday Funday.