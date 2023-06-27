ADVERTISEMENT
Nora Fatehi burns internet with perfection, see super bold videos

Nora Fatehi knows how to create captivating looks. Whether it's the classic combination of a green bikini top and denim shorts or the playful elegance of a pink skirt set with statement heels, she effortlessly showcases her fashion prowess

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
27 Jun,2023 07:35:55
Nora Fatehi burns internet with perfection, see super bold videos

With her impeccable sense of style and seamless transitions, Nora Fatehi knows how to create captivating looks. Whether it’s the classic combination of a green bikini top and denim shorts or the playful elegance of a pink skirt set with statement heels, she effortlessly showcases her fashion prowess. And it’s what we got to see in her latest video.

This stylish dancer has nailed the classic summer look with her choice of attire. Sporting a green bikini top with a plunging neckline and a knotted detail in the middle, she exudes confidence and style. Paired with denim shorts, this ensemble perfectly captures the carefree spirit of summer. To complete her outfit, she opts for black chunky slides with a chic chunky chain detail, adding an edgy touch to her overall look.

Nora Fatehi stuns with her cool fashion transition

In her dance video, this fashionable dancer effortlessly transitions into a whole new outfit. She swiftly changes into a pink skirt set, showcasing her ability to effortlessly switch styles. The pink skirt set complements her vibrant personality, and she adds a touch of luxury with her choice of footwear – yellow Christian Louboutin heels. The oversized sunglasses she dons add a glamorous flair to the ensemble, further elevating her fashionable appearance.

Here take a look-

Sharing the video, Nora Fatehi wrote, “Tight fit to impress ya😉
Trying out a fun flirty styling vibe for the summer💞 its all about colors for me 🧡♥️💛
Make your videos tag me and ill repost #sexyinmydress #dancewithnora
OMG @marcepedrozo”

What are your thoughts on the above video? Let us know in the comments-

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

