Nora Fatehi flaunts curvaceous structure like a queen, internet feels the burn

Nora Fatehi’s stunning set of pictures on social media handle are leaving us all wowed. Looking all gorgeous in her white sheer bodycon long dress, the diva is giving us nothing but goals

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
27 May,2023 06:45:12
The fashion game of the ever-glamorous Nora Fatehi remains unbeatable as she once again mesmerizes her fans with a captivating ensemble. The Bollywood diva took to her social media handle to share a picture that left everyone in awe. Dressed in a sheer white long bodycon gown, Nora exuded sheer elegance and grace.

Nora Fatehi’s stylish look in white bodycon

The gown perfectly hugged her curves, highlighting her impeccable sense of style. Complementing her attire, she donned white stilettos that added an extra touch of sophistication. With her sleek pulled-back hair and bold makeup, Nora proved that she knows how to make a statement wherever she goes. With every appearance, Nora Fatehi sets the fashion world on fire, and her latest picture is no exception. She effortlessly exudes confidence, leaving her fans longing for more breathtaking fashion moments.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Its “Keepin my foot on their necks” Season.. stay blessed 😬”

Take a look-

Work Front

Nora Fatehi, the epitome of grace and versatility, has carved a niche for herself in the world of entertainment. Known for her impeccable dancing skills, she has set the stage on fire with her mesmerizing performances in several chart-topping music videos and blockbuster films. Nora’s journey to stardom began with her scintillating dance moves in the popular song “Dilbar,” which became an instant sensation and showcased her remarkable talent. Since then, she has consistently showcased her versatility, effortlessly transitioning between different genres and captivating audiences with her magnetic presence.

Beyond her dance prowess, Nora has also showcased her acting skills in films like “Street Dancer 3D” and “Bharat,” leaving a lasting impact with her on-screen performances.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

